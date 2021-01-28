Advertisement

Local RV Dealers come together for big weekend RV show

Gillette’s RV and Price Right RV are hosting a huge sale
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are have been a lot of events that have been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic and that includes the big RV show that normally takes place during January at the MSU Pavilion in East Lansing. However, as the saying goes, ‘the show must go on’ and Gillette’s Interstate RV and Price Right RV have teamed up to host their own RV show this weekend. It’s your chance to tour hundreds of recreational vehicles safely and taken advantage of some great discounts.

