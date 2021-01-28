Lawmakers Respond to Governor Whitmer’s State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Republicans are not happy with the way that Governor Gretchen Whitmer is handling vaccines, indoor dining or high school sports here in Michigan.

In response, House Republicans here in Michigan are proposing a $3.5 billion COVID relief package.

It includes billions for schools and even money for parents.

But there is a catch, Republicans are making the money available only if Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives up the state’s authority to order schools to close and to cancel or delay sports.

The Association of School Superintendents and Administrators doesn’t feel like school funding should be put in the middle of the debate.

“We appreciate there’s a debate going on right now about separation of powers and decision making authority. But that should not be what holds hostage these desperately needed funds that our schools need to ultimate serve Michigan’s children.” Peter Spadafore, Associate Executive Director for The Association of School Superintendents and Administrators said.

House republicans are planning to respond to the governor’s state of the state this morning at 11.

