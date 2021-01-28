Hockey players get creative for practice

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - With high school winter contact sports on hold, ice rinks in Mid-Michigan are closing.

That means local hockey teams can’t practice, but one local team has found a way to scratch that itch.

An alum from the Eastside Stars (a combined team with students from Bath, East Lansing, Haslett, Laingsburg and Williamston) decided one day to test the ice on Lake Lansing.

20 minutes later, an outdoor rink appeared, and every day since, the Stars have brought hockey back to its deepest roots.

“It was a resounding ‘yes we want to play.’ We need the ice time and we want to have fun,” said Stars head coach Bob Scott. “I love the indoor rinks but there’s something about being outside, fresh air, having the wind blow past, we forget about COVID for a little while out here.”

Right now, winter contact sports are delayed until February 21st.

“It’s tough,” said Center Owen Petersmark, a Senior at East Lansing. “You don’t know when you’re going to start...you don’t know when you’re going to be able to play.”

“It’s been taken away,” said team alum and coach Nathan Scott. “We’re so uncertain...it’s great to come out here where there’s no pressure you can skate and have fun...and that’s what we’re hoping to do with the rest of the season.”

Petersmark says it’s good to get some skating in, even if it’s a little unconventional.

“Just playing an actual game is pretty fun, it’s awesome to be competitive.”

Coach Bob Scott couldn’t agree more.

“We want to keep the kids as safe as we can,” he said, “but it’s very important for their physical and mental well being to get out here and do things like it’s normal.”

