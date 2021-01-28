High school athletes speak at Michigan House Oversight hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For months, student athletes have been asking the State of Michigan to let them play during the coronavirus pandemic. Today, for the first time, they sat in front of Michigan’s House Oversight Committee to explain why: They’re scared that they’ll run out of time.

It’s not just about being able to play a sport. For many, the sport they’ve waited so long to play is all they have.

Student athletes are not the only ones growing impatient. Michigan’s House Oversight Committee spent much of the afternoon Thursday listening to testimony from Michiganders who feel the same way.

Lansing Sexton seniors Avery Hill and Patrick Ellis say that patience is running out.

“It’s hard to keep hope that we’ll have a season,” Hill said. “This is the best moments you can have in high school and it’s frustrating not being able to play.” Among those testifying today was Olivet Athletic Director Matt Seidl, who asked what they have to do to play.

“They keep talking about ‘we’re watching the numbers,’ well we’re watching the numbers too,” Seidl said. “And the numbers seem to be in the position where we should be allowed to play. Less than one percent of the kids tested positive whenever they are tested, and its worth the risk to them, even when its such a low percentage, especially with people their age. It doesn’t make any sense.”

For college hopefuls, no season means less of a chance to show coaches their true potential.

“If we’re not playing, there’s no way we can get recruited,” Ellis said. “We’re hoping we can have a season so we can send some stuff to the coaches.”

Seidl says just like their patience, their time is running out.

“We have a really short leash here,” he said. “If it doesn’t start Monday, it’s going to be really tough to squeeze this in and everyone knows that.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has a meeting tomorrow to discuss their next steps.

