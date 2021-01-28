Hard candy used in COVID-19 testing

(WILX) - If you are not a fan of the nasal swab COVID-19 test, there is a new test in the works that is not only easier - but tasty too.

Researchers at Ohio State University are attempting to figure out if fruit-flavored candy can be used to test for loss of taste and smell from COVID-19. The study will ask people to identify the taste and smell of a specially created hard candy over a 90-day period.

If the participant reports a sudden drop in taste or smell, they will get a text message to test for COVID-19.

“Who doesn’t like candy, right? So, in terms of we have to test something every day, candy’s a pretty good stimulus,” said Dr. Christopher Simons, associate professor at OSU’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and project co-leader. “With this candy, I think it would be nice, right? So, if I’m tracking myself sort of daily, I would’ve been able to sort of see that less dramatic loss, and maybe that would’ve clued me in: oh something’s going wrong.”

While symptoms like fever, chills, a cough, and body aches vary widely among those who have COVID-19, an estimated 86% of people who test positive report a loss of smell.

Simons has a personal understanding of COVID-19 symptoms. His entire family tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in March following a trip to Spain prior to the borders closing. While his family praised how good the Spanish food tasted, Simons was less amazed. However, when he could not distinguish the flavor of his cocktail once back in Columbus he realized he had lost his sense of smell, which ended up being his only symptom.

OSU students will be the primary participants in the $300,000 study funded primarily by the National Institute of Health.

