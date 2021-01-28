Advertisement

Former Lansing area youth soccer coach sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse

Scott Michael Dane could spend as much as 17 years in prison
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scott Dane, a Lansing resident and former youth soccer coach, was sentenced Thursday to 2.5 years in prison for child sexual abuse. If not paroled after 2.5 years, he faces up to 17 years in prison.

Dane has been involved in Lansing-area youth soccer and helped build local soccer fields. In an undated post that appears to be from Dane on Patronicity, a crowdfunding platform for community projects, he describes himself as a longtime supporter of youth philanthropy and empowerment.

Two projects listed in his profile include the Beacon Southwest Park and Soccer Field, which had $51,340 of funding. The other one is the Beacon Soccer Field, with $70,277 of funding.

In addition to the charge of child sexual abuse he pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to a minor and contributing to delinquency.

