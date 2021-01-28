Embrace winter with snow shoe and ski rentals through Eaton County Parks

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Cross Country Ski and Snowshoe Rentals are available at Fitzgerald Park.

The sledding hill is also open during park hours for your enjoyment!

Studio 10 spoke with park staff who say cross country skiing and show shoeing can be fun at all ages and skill levels.

The rental hours for equipment are:

Monday -Friday by appointment.

Saturday: 10am-5pm

Sunday: Noon-5pm

Rental rates:

$5 per hour

$15 per day (24 hour rental)

$50 per weekend (3 days/2 nights)

For current snow conditions and rental information, call 517-627-7351

Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann tried cross country skiing for the first time- check out how she did.

