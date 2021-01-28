Covid Issues Postpone NHL Game

-LAS VEGAS (AP) - Tonight’s game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues has been postponed. The NHL says a Vegas player and another coach have entered COVID-19 protocol. That could mean a positive test, potential exposure or something else. Vegas played St. Louis on Tuesday night without its entire coaching staff. General manager Kelly McCrimmon ran the bench with the minor league coaching staff. The NHL says the Golden Knights’ training facilities are closed until further notice. A decision on their upcoming games will be made in the next 24-48 hours. The Golden Knights are the third team to have virus problems force a postponement.