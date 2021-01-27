Advertisement

WILX QR Codes: More Information Right at Your Fingertips

QR Code
QR Code(.)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Have you seen the new QR codes popping up in the News 10 newscasts?  News 10 has launched a convenient way for you and your family to stay informed and get more information right at your fingertips and phone screen!  When you see a black squiggly square (like the one above) in the bottom corner of your screen, open up your camera on your phone and aim at the code and a website will pop up on your phone that will take you directly to related information right on the WILX website.

