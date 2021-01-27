WHO doubling down on equal vaccine distribution worldwide

(WILX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is doubling down on calls for a more equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The WHO director-general slammed “vaccine nationalism” and stressed the urgency of the moment stressing that “every moment counts.” He said less-developed countries are having to look on from the sidelines while richer countries power ahead with their immunization programs.

“As we speak rich countries are rolling out vaccines while the world’s least developed countries watch and wait,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “With every day that passes the divide grows larger between the world’s haves and have-nots.”

Last week, Ghebreyesus warned the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” of equitable delivery of vaccines.

