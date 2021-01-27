What is the GameStop stock controversy?

(WILX) - Even non-gamers may be interested in following the recent controversy surrounding the video game retailer GameStop, billionaire Elon Musk, and a group of users on the website Reddit. The effects of the growing conflict are already reaching beyond the video game industry, and may soon result in more regulation on the stock market.

Background

Many people still think of video games as a hobby for children, but the reality is that 164 million adult Americans are now gamers. That’s 164 million people purchasing systems, purchasing games, buying extra downloadable content, reading reviews, watching tutorials, and so on.

For perspective, the video game industry has grown so much that it now generates more money than the North American sports industry and the global movie industry. Combined.

More than possibly any other business, advancements in technology change what gaming looks like. In the 80′s most gaming was done in arcades. By the 2000′s, home consoles were cheap enough that most gaming was done in the living room, with customers switching out disks to change what game they would play. Another two decades later and it’s rare to see a video game disk, with most computers and consoles downloading video games directly from a seller.

So, when a once-popular brick-and-mortar video game retailer was on the ropes financially, following a year of trying to compete against online retailers by selling an electronic product during a pandemic, it was big news that a group of Redditors made it the fastest growing stock on the market.

The world’s first meme stock

GameStop had recently made some highly praised structural moves. Imagine how Blockbuster would have acted if its leaders had a few years further foresight with the home video market, and that’s more or less what GameStop did. Investments were made to adjust to a growing preference of online sales, stores that were not able to turn a profit were closed.

To Wall Street traders, though, the math still made it clear that the smart bets were on failure. Not enough new was offered, not enough of what used to work for the GameStop business model was relevant, there was the overhead involved in having employees physically in stores and, of course, a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Smart bets were on shorting the stock, which is what many Wall Street traders did.

Shorting a stock is essentially betting on that stock losing value. If the stock becomes less valuable then the person who shorts it makes money. If that stock becomes more valuable, the person who shorted it loses their initial investment and must pay out the money that stock makes over it’s initial value. Meaning if you short a stock that is worth $10 and it goes up in value to $15, you would owe $5. If you held on to that stock and it continued to grow in value to $45, you would owe $35, and so on.

There is a limit to how long you can hold on to a stock you’ve shorted, so if the stock is at a very high value when time runs out you could find yourself owing a large sum of money.

Enter Reddit.

For those that aren’t aware, Reddit is a collection of internet forums on just about every topic imaginable. There users share stories, memes, jokes, advice and generally are there to enjoy the company of like minded individuals. One forum of Reddit-- which has over 2 million users-- is called r/WallStreetBets, which is focused on trading stocks.

When r/WallStreetBets began discussing the state of GameStop stock, an idea to intentionally go against the grain became increasingly popular. The basis of the idea is that if lots of people buy GameStop stock as though it is valuable, the actual value will increase, thus performing the modern equivalent of turning lead into gold.

It would come at the expense of those who chose to short the stock, of course, but people benefiting off the downfall of a company that made up a large part of some people’s childhood were not seen as sympathetic figures. r/WallStreetBets got to work.

The modern Philosopher’s Stone

The sudden mass buy of Gamestop Stock by so many traders resulted in the price of the stock soaring. For context it was valued at $3.95 in April of last year, and at the time of writing is valued at $342.87.

In part that jump was due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk joining in with a tweet.

Those that got in early really did accomplish what the fabled Philosopher’s Stone was supposed to: Changing lead into gold. There are users of r/WallStreetBets that claim to have made $300,000 off of the play, and still more that are insisting everyone hold on to the stock as it continues to increase in value.

The entire operation doubles as a trust exercise. A selloff from enough users would shake the suddenly-massive market for Gamestop stock, which could have an effect like a snowball in reverse: with everyone trying to cash in while the stock’s good and thus devaluing back to where it started.

So far, at least, the Redditors are holding strong.

Historic comparisons

If the current trend in GameStop stock continues the investors who initially shorted that stock will owe a truly massive amount of money when they run out of time they can hold on to it. About 71 million GameStop shares are currently shorted. To date, those bets have cost investors about $6.12 billion, including a loss of $2.79 billion on Monday alone.

Market forces are taking notice.

The trading of GameStop stock specifically is being limited by some trading apps. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, found herself fielding questions about the stock during Wednesday’s briefing.

“Our economic team, including Secretary Yellen and others, are monitoring the situation,” Psaki said when asked about the stock price surge.

You can find other examples of the price of something artificially inflating throughout history. Americans will be most familiar with the housing market crash in 2008, where overvalued homes left the homeowners owing lots in house payments for houses they could not sell.

An example historians might appreciate is the Dutch tulip craze. In the 1636 prices for tulips in Holland were extraordinarily high due to a combination of forces, but in February of 1637 price took a sudden, steep dive. This left many flower sellers destitute, since they had invested everything in buying tulips and suddenly no one was willing to buy them at the high price.

As regulators are starting to take notice one aspect of the story’s end is becoming clear: Someone’s got to lose. Who that is will be determined by what regulators allow, and how long the Redditors are able to work together. We don’t know yet who will be rich, or who will be left holding tulips.

