Advertisement

What happened in the Jackson City Council Meeting: details and updates

Jackson City Council
Jackson City Council(Jackson City Council)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council held a meeting on Monday, Jan. 26. These were the items discussed:

  • Solutions to flooding concerns in the Cascades area and how to slow down traffic at the intersection of S. West Ave. and W. Morrell Street
  • Housing needs for Jackson residents based on public comments
  • Some traffic control orders were approved by the City Council
  • Adding new traffic signs and restrictions to streets in neighborhoods and Downtown Jackson
  • Approved changes to construction contracts; to help with managing costs

The public comments from residents will be taken into account and officials plan on creating housing and development initiatives.

The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer on new leadership at MDHHS
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
The Federal Trade Commission has been warning about "brushing" scams.
FTC: Beware of packages you didn’t order
An SUV collided with a propane tanker on Dansville Road between Mason and Dansville. The tanker...
Tanker hits SUV, leaks diesel fuel on Dansville Road
A synthetic ice skating rink is coming to downtown Lansing.
Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing

Latest News

City employees and Mayor Schor receive vaccine ahead of schedule
Gov. Whitmer on President Biden’s vaccine supply plan and new racial equity executive orders
LPD pulls controversial Facebook post
LPD pulls controversial Facebook post
State asks for standardized test waiver
State asks for standardized test waiver