What happened in the Jackson City Council Meeting: details and updates
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council held a meeting on Monday, Jan. 26. These were the items discussed:
- Solutions to flooding concerns in the Cascades area and how to slow down traffic at the intersection of S. West Ave. and W. Morrell Street
- Housing needs for Jackson residents based on public comments
- Some traffic control orders were approved by the City Council
- Adding new traffic signs and restrictions to streets in neighborhoods and Downtown Jackson
- Approved changes to construction contracts; to help with managing costs
The public comments from residents will be taken into account and officials plan on creating housing and development initiatives.
The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 9.
