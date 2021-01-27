What happened in the Jackson City Council Meeting: details and updates

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council held a meeting on Monday, Jan. 26. These were the items discussed:

Solutions to flooding concerns in the Cascades area and how to slow down traffic at the intersection of S. West Ave. and W. Morrell Street

Housing needs for Jackson residents based on public comments

Some traffic control orders were approved by the City Council

Adding new traffic signs and restrictions to streets in neighborhoods and Downtown Jackson

Approved changes to construction contracts; to help with managing costs

The public comments from residents will be taken into account and officials plan on creating housing and development initiatives.

The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 9.

