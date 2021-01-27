Using kettlebells to get a full body workout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in a new year and maybe fitness goals are on your list of things to accomplish.

Tommy Vieyra is a gym owner and is certified in CrossFit and shares with us a series of workouts using a kettlebell.

Vieyra says there are many benefits of implementing kettlebells into your workout routine.

“One of the main things, because of everybody is having to stay home, kettlebells is something that you can do at home,” said Vieyra, “Even if you don’t have a kettlebell, you can do the kettlebell moves with a can of corn, a can of green beans, a paint can, you can use a pillow.”

