Advertisement

Using kettlebells to get a full body workout

Personal Trainer, Tommy Vieyra, says if you don’t have a kettlebell, you can use other household items
By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in a new year and maybe fitness goals are on your list of things to accomplish.

Tommy Vieyra is a gym owner and is certified in CrossFit and shares with us a series of workouts using a kettlebell.

Vieyra says there are many benefits of implementing kettlebells into your workout routine.

“One of the main things, because of everybody is having to stay home, kettlebells is something that you can do at home,” said Vieyra, “Even if you don’t have a kettlebell, you can do the kettlebell moves with a can of corn, a can of green beans, a paint can, you can use a pillow.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute
A synthetic ice skating rink is coming to downtown Lansing.
Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing
An SUV collided with a propane tanker on Dansville Road between Mason and Dansville. The tanker...
Tanker hits SUV, leaks diesel fuel on Dansville Road
East Lansing Public Schools passes plan to resume in-person learning
Jackson man charged with open murder

Latest News

Microblading 101
Learning about the procedure of microblading
Elieff Brothers Roofing
Elieff Brothers Roofing gives some great advice for homeowners looking to get a new roof
Fire Safety with smoke detectors
Smoke detector do’s and don’t with the Lansing Fire Department
Broad in the winter
MSU Broad Art Museum presents fun and interactive exhibitions for the whole family