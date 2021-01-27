State of the State Going Virtual

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is preparing for her third State of the State Address.

But like almost everything during the pandemic, the speech is going virtual.

Governor Whitmer will likely focus on hurdles our state is facing right now such as Michigan’s economy, reopening schools safely and the Coronavirus Vaccine.

The Governor says right now Michigan is doing well when it comes to vaccinating residents.

From here she says it’s all about keeping that stride so case numbers can drop.

“So we will continue to see our numbers improve. We’re 7th best in the country now, we’re competitive. Lives are on the line, we’re going to keep moving so that we can get everyone inoculated as fast as possible.” Governor Whitmer said.

Governor Whitmer would normally deliver the State of the State in the House Chambers to a Joint Session.

But a large gathering of legislators isn’t worth the risk of contracting COIVD-19 right now.

The address starts tonight at 7 p.m.

