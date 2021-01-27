Advertisement

Smoke detector do’s and don’t with the Lansing Fire Department

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 met with the Lansing Fire Department to go over the importance of working smoke detectors in your homes.

Smoke detectors can be life saving when there is a fire.

LFD says to install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area.

You should also install alarms on every level of the home and in the basement.

Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

You should also test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

LFD also says to replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute
A synthetic ice skating rink is coming to downtown Lansing.
Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing
An SUV collided with a propane tanker on Dansville Road between Mason and Dansville. The tanker...
Tanker hits SUV, leaks diesel fuel on Dansville Road
East Lansing Public Schools passes plan to resume in-person learning
Jackson man charged with open murder

Latest News

Microblading 101
Learning about the procedure of microblading
Work It Out Wednesday: Getting a Full Body Workout Using Kettlebells
Using kettlebells to get a full body workout
Elieff Brothers Roofing
Elieff Brothers Roofing gives some great advice for homeowners looking to get a new roof
Broad in the winter
MSU Broad Art Museum presents fun and interactive exhibitions for the whole family