Smoke detector do’s and don’t with the Lansing Fire Department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 met with the Lansing Fire Department to go over the importance of working smoke detectors in your homes.

Smoke detectors can be life saving when there is a fire.

LFD says to install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area.

You should also install alarms on every level of the home and in the basement.

Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

You should also test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

LFD also says to replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

