Republican COVID relief plan ties school funds to governor’s authority

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republicans in the state House are threatening to hold up more than $2 billion in COVID aid meant for Michigan’s schools.

They said it’s the only way to get the governor to give power back to parents and the school boards they’ve elected.

The Republican plan withholds $2.1 billion in federal aid from schools unless the governor signs a law giving up the state’s power to close schools and shut down sports.

Democrats and school leaders said that’s going too far.

House Republicans are proposing a $3.5 billion COVID relief package.

It includes billions for schools and even money for parents, but there are strings attached.

The Association of School Superintendents and Administrators doesn’t like it.

“It is surprising to see those dollars are being used in the negations,” said Peter Spadafore, Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators Deputy Executive Director for External Relations.

Republicans are making the money contingent on Governor Gretchen Whitmer giving up the state’s authority to order schools to close and to cancel or delay sports.

“We appreciate there’s a debate going on right now about separation of powers and decision making authority. But that should not be what holds hostage these desperately needed funds that our schools need to ultimately serve Michigan’s children,” said Spadafore.

The money is coming from the federal government, and the association believes Congress was clear about the fact that there aren’t supposed to be conditions.

“Congress appropriated and approved in a bi-partisan fashion, signed by President Trump to the state of Michigan for Michigan’s children on a very strict no wiggle room formula,” said Spadafore.

State Representative Julie Brixie said the Republican plan for schools just doesn’t make sense.

“Holding the funding schools need to reopen hostage in order to reopen. They are literally standing in their own way,” said Rep. Julie Brixie, (D) Meridian Township.

State Senator Curtis Hertel introduced a COVID relief package based on the governor’s proposal.

He said the move by House Republicans is just bad politics.

“I think any politician who is threatening to take money away from schools because they don’t get what they want politically isn’t very good at their job,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr., (D) East Lansing.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth said in a statement he saw this as the only way to move Michigan forward.

