Penguins Lose General Manager

Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric...
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (WNDU)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has resigned. The 71-year-old member of the Hockey Hall of Fame cited “personal reasons” behind the decision. Patrick Allvin will serve as the interim general manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement. Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 and oversaw a roster rebuild that helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

