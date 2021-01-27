Advertisement

New Assignment For MSU Coach

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic has been promoted to assistant head football coach, the school announced Wednesday. Kapilovic will continue with his current duties. MSU head coach Mel Tucker has another assistant to hire now that formal announcement has been made that safeties coach Mike Tressel has moved on to become defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.

