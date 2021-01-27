Advertisement

More Covid Issues At U Conn

-STORRS, Conn. (AP) - UConn says it has postponed its next two men’s basketball games, including tomorrow’s scheduled contest with No. 3 Villanova, after learning that an official who worked its win over Butler last night has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Huskies have been placed in a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine that also will prevent them from traveling to New York for a game at St. John’s on Sunday. The school says it won’t play another game until it is deemed safe by medical professionals and other postponements are possible. These will be the ninth and 10th games on the Huskies schedule that have been either postponed or cancelled because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus.

