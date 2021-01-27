Michigan GOP unveil new COVID-19 recovery plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michigan House Appropriations Committee Chair Thomas Albert released a comprehensive recovery plan to aimed at helping the state bounce back from COVID-19.

The plan initially provides about $3.5 billion in federal and state funds to help struggling job providers and families, get kids back in school and allow them to participate in sports, and bring accountability to the governor’s floundering vaccine distribution program.

The House wants Governor Whitmer and the state health department to abdicate the authority to ban in-person school or sports in response due to a health emergency, transferring that power to local health departments. Despite Whitmer and the state health department issued their orders via authority granted to the executive by previous legislatures, lawmakers continue to try and grapple that power back from the governor’s office.

The plan does not consist of money for elements the governor proposed – such as metal detectors at the Capitol building and giveaways from corporations for new job creation – since those issues are not COVID-related.

“I have reviewed the governor’s budget request and it is off the mark by a wide margin,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said in a news release.

Highlights of the plan include distributing COVID-19 vaccines more effectively and efficiently, helping struggling job providers and families, and getting kids back in school for in-person learning.

“People across Michigan are struggling mightily because of COVID restrictions, and this plan is laser-focused on getting them the help they need,” said Albert, of Lowell. “The goal here is to provide much-needed hope for job providers in danger of closing their doors forever, families struggling to stay above water, and school kids suffering academically and emotionally.”

The full release of the Help and Hope for Struggling Michiganders can be found below.

