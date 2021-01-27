Advertisement

Mets Name Acting General Manager

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna, right, just beats the throw to New York Mets' Robinson Cano,...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna, right, just beats the throw to New York Mets' Robinson Cano, left, for a double during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
-NEW YORK (AP) - Zack Scott has been promoted to acting general manager of the New York Mets, eight days after Jared Porter was fired. Scott was hired as assistant GM on Dec. 23 after 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM. Scott oversaw Boston’s analytics along with advance scouting and professional scouting. He joined the team as an intern, became an assistant in 2005, then spent six seasons as assistant director of baseball operations. Porter was hired by the Mets on Dec. 13 and was fired Jan. 19 after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

