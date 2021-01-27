Advertisement

Kalamazoo Street and Francis Avenue Intersection to be closed for emergency sewer repair

A map
A map(City of Lansing Public Service Department)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday night, the Kalamazoo Street and Francis Avenue intersection will be closed for an emergency sewer repair. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the business day Friday, January 29, 2021.

Here are the detours:

Eastbound Detour:

  • East on Kalamazoo Street
  • North on Homer Street
  • West on Michigan Avenue
  • South on Clemens Avenue (back to Kalamazoo)

Westbound Detour:

  • West on Kalamazoo Street
  • North on Clemens Avenue
  • East on Michigan Avenue
  • South on Howard Street (back to Kalamazoo)

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

