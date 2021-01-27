Kalamazoo Street and Francis Avenue Intersection to be closed for emergency sewer repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday night, the Kalamazoo Street and Francis Avenue intersection will be closed for an emergency sewer repair. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the business day Friday, January 29, 2021.

Here are the detours:

Eastbound Detour:

East on Kalamazoo Street

North on Homer Street

West on Michigan Avenue

South on Clemens Avenue (back to Kalamazoo)

Westbound Detour:

West on Kalamazoo Street

North on Clemens Avenue

East on Michigan Avenue

South on Howard Street (back to Kalamazoo)

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

