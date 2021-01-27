How to deal with ‘maskne’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Going through the effects of puberty once was probably enough for most people, but the outbreaks caused by wearing a facemask continue to plague people all over the world.

Masks are used to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but it’s also stopping your skin from being healthy.

Ashlee Bunkelman from Skin Boss Med Spa in Haslett has been getting plenty of calls about “maskne.”

When people come to their office, they’re put through skin analysis tests as part of their consultation.

“I can typically tell when people work from home and don’t have a mask on because they have much higher scores,” Bunkelman says.

Whether it’s part of your cardio or part of your lift, you’ve got to wear your mask everywhere now-including at the gym. But there are ways we can stop the spread of acne as well as the virus.

A lot of people have their favorite mask they wear every single day, which is something Bunkelman says is a bad idea.

“You definitely want to wash your mask every other day, at least, especially if you’re wearing makeup, because the makeup is really going to help with that bacteria kind of sucking it into the mask and putting it back on your face.”

Bunkelman says an N-95 mask, a gaiter, or a disposable mask are what you should wear when you’re going to the gym.

“The masks that are cotton and people make them homemade--they’re beautiful. But those are not going to be the most breathable. So you want something that’s really breathable, because if you don’t have that, it’s just going to trap all that carbon dioxide and oil and bacteria in the skin,” Bunkelman advises. “When you’re done working out, make sure to cleanse your skin, make sure you have something that’s going to kill that bacteria, whether it’s a toner, or a moisturizer with active acids or a spot treatment.”

Bunkelman adds that the dyes in cotton facemasks could also contribute to “maskne.” She recommends you spray your mask with an anti-bacterial cleanser and then throw it in the wash on gentle.

