Health officials report 1,681 new confirmed coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 27, Michigan health officials have reported 1,681 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths. The state total now sits at 554,237 cases and 14,411 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,204 cases and 59 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,268 cases and 124 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,195 cases and 247 deaths

Jackson County reports 8,603 cases and 194 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,355 cases and 67 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

