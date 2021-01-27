Grants for laid off workers could be less than expected

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 90,000 hospitality workers applied to get a piece of the Employee Assistance Grants. That means they’ll likely get a smaller amount.

In December, the legislature approved $45 million to help people put out of work by the state’s emergency health orders. People who work in restaurants, hotels, bowling alleys, theaters and more could apply.

The plan called for people approved to get up to $1,650, but if all 90,000 who’ve applied are eligible, that would cut the grants to around $500 a person.

“It just shows the true need of the frontline server that has been out of work for so long,” said Scott Ellis with the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.

The application window was open for ten days. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has been tasked with reviewing the applications.

In a statement, Amanda Smith, Executive Director of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation wrote, “The tremendous number of applications is emblematic of the economic hardship of COVID-19 on the affected industries.”

“The effort that the legislators, the House, the Senate and the governor are doing are great, but we need a lot more,” said Ellis.

Those who applied will be notified if their application was approved or denied by February 26.

