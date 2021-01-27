Governor Whitmer delivered the 2021 State of The State address

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer delivered her third State of the State Address at 7 p.m. The Governor spoke for 25 to 35 minutes.

She spoke on supporting state residents, containing and eliminating COVID-19, helping the state’s economy, and “fixing the road ahead.”

Due to COVID-19, the State of the State Address will be held virtually.

Real-time Closed Captioning and an ASL interpreter will be available for viewers.

