Governor Whitmer delivered the 2021 State of The State address

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer delivered her third State of the State Address at 7 p.m. The Governor spoke for 25 to 35 minutes.

She spoke on supporting state residents, containing and eliminating COVID-19, helping the state’s economy, and “fixing the road ahead.”

Due to COVID-19, the State of the State Address will be held virtually.

Real-time Closed Captioning and an ASL interpreter will be available for viewers.

Hockey players get creative
