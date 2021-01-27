Elieff Brothers Roofing gives some great advice for homeowners looking to get a new roof

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Elieff Brothers Roofing has been providing residents in Mid-Michigan with roofing, siding, windows, doors, and decks since 1993. Steve Elieff and Paul Elieff, co-owners of Elieff Brothers Roofing stopped by Studio 10 to tell us more about their business. They also explained why roofing over the top of an existing roof may not be your best option.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.