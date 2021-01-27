Advertisement

Elieff Brothers Roofing gives some great advice for homeowners looking to get a new roof

They’ve been in Lansing for over three decades
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Elieff Brothers Roofing has been providing residents in Mid-Michigan with roofing, siding, windows, doors, and decks since 1993. Steve Elieff and Paul Elieff, co-owners of Elieff Brothers Roofing stopped by Studio 10 to tell us more about their business. They also explained why roofing over the top of an existing roof may not be your best option.

