Detroit protest charges dismissed

(WILX) - The City of Detroit says they will dismiss most misdemeanor citations that were issued last spring during several days of protests against police brutality.

Most of the tickets written during the protests over George Floyd’s death were for curfew violations, as hundreds of people demonstrated in downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Corporation Counsel says the city expects to dismiss 238 of the 245 tickets issued on May 31 through June 2.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.