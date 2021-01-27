Advertisement

Detroit protest charges dismissed

Most of the tickets were for curfew violations.
Protesters march on the MacArthur Bridge across the Detroit River during a rally in Detroit,...
Protesters march on the MacArthur Bridge across the Detroit River during a rally in Detroit, Friday, June 5, 2020 over the death of George Floyd.(Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The City of Detroit says they will dismiss most misdemeanor citations that were issued last spring during several days of protests against police brutality.

Most of the tickets written during the protests over George Floyd’s death were for curfew violations, as hundreds of people demonstrated in downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Corporation Counsel says the city expects to dismiss 238 of the 245 tickets issued on May 31 through June 2.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute
An SUV collided with a propane tanker on Dansville Road between Mason and Dansville. The tanker...
Tanker hits SUV, leaks diesel fuel on Dansville Road
A synthetic ice skating rink is coming to downtown Lansing.
Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing
East Lansing Public Schools passes plan to resume in-person learning
Governor Whitmer on new leadership at MDHHS

Latest News

1-27-21 A.M. Weather
City employees and Mayor Schor receive vaccine ahead of schedule
Jackson City Council
What happened in the Jackson City Council Meeting: details and updates
Gov. Whitmer on President Biden’s vaccine supply plan and new racial equity executive orders