Clothing, books from artists up for auction

(WILX) - Charity group MusiCares is teaming up with Julien’s Auctions during Grammy Week to sell a number of items from famous musicians to raise money for the charity which provides aid to artists in times of need.

Auction items include a rhinestone jacket worn by David Lee Roth, a lyrics book signed by Bob Dylan, a red Kangol cap signed “Shady” by Eminem, and outfits worn by K-pop band BTS in the video for their number one hit “Dynamite.”

Julien’s is expecting a lot of interest - and a high price - for this high fashion set.

“All of the greats are represented right behind me, BTS that global phenomenon,” Martin J. Nolan, Executive Director and CFO of Julien’s Auctions said. “They have an army of supporters worldwide, and these are the outfits, the seven-boy band wore for dynamite video and the closing scenes of that video. And we’re selling these as one lot estimated $20,000 to $40,000, so obviously they’ll be highly sought after.”

The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction takes place in Beverly Hills and live online on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. PST. For a list of items highlighted in the auction, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.