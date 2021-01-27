City employees and Mayor Schor receive vaccine ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System, and the City of Lansing were on the defense Tuesday evening. They sought to clarify the reason why 200 city employees and the mayor got the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of schedule.

Right now, Ingham County health officials are allowing people in Phase 1B access to the vaccine.

That includes essential healthcare workers and people over 65.

Ingham County’s Health Officer Linda Vail calls it a mistake that won’t happen again.

“It was an error. I had discussions with both the state and Sparrow Health System about that and it’s like ‘ok, mistake...now we’ve gotta move forward and make sure we don’t make mistakes,” said Vail.

Sparrow Health System says it offered the vaccine to the city and the city decided which employees got it.

“Critical infrastructure workers are defined by really by their entities, we’ve helped food banks and schools and other municipals, and utility workers all get vaccinated and we asked the city to send us 200 1B workers, the way they classify that is really up to them,” said Dr. Karen Kent, Chief Medical and Quality Officer.

Dr. Karen Kent says the hospital is doing everything in its power to distribute vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible, and they began with an invitation-only pilot group of 200 people.

“Sparrow vaccinates according to the CDC guidelines and in the 1b category are elderly and frontline works for critical societal infrastructure, which the city workers would have fallen into. What was pilot about it is that we were figuring out how to best address the needs of the community outside of our own caregivers,” said Dr. Kent.

One of those on the list included Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, who was accused of skipping the line of those waiting to be vaccinated.

News 10 reached out to his office and were told that Sparrow offered extra vaccine doses, which they say need to be used immediately.

“We’ve dispensed over 1,300 vaccines a day since we’ve got our process down packed,” said Dr. Kent.

Mayor Schor’s response went on to state that he signed up for one of the last time slots available to ensure that others had an opportunity to get vaccinated before him.

Now, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail is clarifying who is in fact eligible to be vaccinated at this time, as she believes that there simply may have been some confusion.

“We are vaccinating 1b, 75 and over Group A. We are also vaccinating Group B, then we were told we are skipping by this 1 C group right now,” said Vail.

