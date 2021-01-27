Chicago man falls through shallow Lake Michigan shelf ice, cautions people

CHICAGO, Mich. (WILX) - As the temperatures drop below freezing ice, shelf ice develops along the Great Lakes, which can be incredibly dangerous.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project would like to remind everyone that no ice is safe ice.

“I definitely think there should be some warnings or something,” said Johnny Jacobsen. “I had no idea these existed. I thought I was walking on sand.”

Watch the video to see what happened:

I... uh... fell in Lake Michigan today. "Whoa...this is really deep snow...wait a minute" *edit* We went to watch the... Posted by Johnny Jacobsen on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, since 2010, there have been 948 drownings in the Great Lakes.

