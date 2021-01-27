Advertisement

Chicago man falls through shallow Lake Michigan shelf ice, cautions people

Shelf ice can be deadly
Shelf ice can be deadly(South Shore CVA)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Mich. (WILX) - As the temperatures drop below freezing ice, shelf ice develops along the Great Lakes, which can be incredibly dangerous.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project would like to remind everyone that no ice is safe ice.

“I definitely think there should be some warnings or something,” said Johnny Jacobsen. “I had no idea these existed. I thought I was walking on sand.”

Watch the video to see what happened:

I... uh... fell in Lake Michigan today. "Whoa...this is really deep snow...wait a minute" *edit* We went to watch the...

Posted by Johnny Jacobsen on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, since 2010, there have been 948 drownings in the Great Lakes.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family traumatized, community frustrated by now deleted LPD tribute
A synthetic ice skating rink is coming to downtown Lansing.
Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing
An SUV collided with a propane tanker on Dansville Road between Mason and Dansville. The tanker...
Tanker hits SUV, leaks diesel fuel on Dansville Road
East Lansing Public Schools passes plan to resume in-person learning
Jackson man charged with open murder

Latest News

roofing
ROOFING BROS
Fire Safety with smoke detectors
Fire Safety
Bliss
Bliss
Consumers Energy
AG Nessel, groups advocate for extra relief for low-income Consumers Energy customers