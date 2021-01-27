Advertisement

CDC: Classes can return with caution

A new report is shedding light on how in-person learning can be conducted in a safe manner.
A new study by the CDC sheds light on how in-person learning can be done safely.
A new study by the CDC sheds light on how in-person learning can be done safely.(WEAU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - A new study sheds light on how in-person learning can be done safely.

Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at data from 17 k-through-12 schools in a rural Wisconsin county collected between Aug. 31 and Nov. 29, 2020.

Of the 191 COVID-19 cases among more than 5,500 students and staff, only seven were linked to in-school transmission.

The schools had implemented several measures, including groups of no more than 20 students at a time and maintaining social distancing of six feet or more. Teachers reported that more than 92% of the students wore masks.

Read the full report on the CDC website here.

