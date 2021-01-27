Another Pitching Acquisition For The Yankees

-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees have found a replacement for their bullpen. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the team has agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with right-hander Darren O’Day. The deal includes player and club options for 2022. O’Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll. O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary seteup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.