Another Pitching Acquisition For The Yankees

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of...
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (KY3)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees have found a replacement for their bullpen. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the team has agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with right-hander Darren O’Day. The deal includes player and club options for 2022. O’Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll. O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary seteup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.

