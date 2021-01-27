AG Nessel, groups advocate for extra relief for low-income Consumers Energy customers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel and some advocacy groups are asking the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to support expanding a program that Consumers Energy has that provides credits to low-income customers.

In October 2020, the administrative law judge who was over the case recommended the MPSC approve a $12.5 million increase for low-income payment assistance. The MPSC did not approve the increase.

The MPSC did approve the company’s original $6.1 million proposal for bill assistance.

The majority of that money goes to an $8 per month Residential Income Assistance credit that the judge found to be meaningless.

Major takeaways:

Nessel and the Michigan Environmental Council (MEC), Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Sierra Club filed a motion on Jan. 15 for rehearing before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) regarding the utility company’s recent rate case

On Dec. 17, 2020, the MPSC approved a $90.2 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers

Attorney General, MEC, NRDC and Sierra Club also raised concerns about how expensive Consumers Energy’s electric bills are for lower-income customers

Attorney General and advocacy groups argued for both short-term and longer-term programs and policies to provide more targeted, impactful and sustainable assistance for low-income customers, including an expansion in Consumers Energy’s low-income assistance (LIA) credit program.

“There is valid concern regarding bill unaffordability, particularly now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and low-income ratepayers who are already struggling to keep food on the table should not be forced to choose between feeding their families and paying their utility bills,” Nessel said. “I hope the relief requested in this joint petition brings additional resources for the people who need it, and I am grateful for the support of the MEC, NRDC, and Sierra Club in this fight for the betterment of all ratepayers.”

If the relief proposal goes through, this is what could happen:

Cost increase of less than a quarter per month for all residential ratepayers

Expanded ratepayer access to the $30 per-month credit will make electric bills more affordable for more low-income customers and lead to more timely and complete payments thus reducing collection activities by Consumer Energy

Reduced collection costs will ultimately benefit customers

To read the full petition, click here.

