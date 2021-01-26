Advertisement

Wixom man involved in Capitol riot facing felony charges

Combined, Michael Foy could spend more than 50 years behind bars if found guilty.
Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WILX) - A Wixom man is facing multiple felony charges for his alleged participation in the deadly Washington D.C. riot.

A video uploaded to YouTube supposedly shows Michael Foy, 30, hitting several officers with a hockey stick. Police body camera footage shown at a federal court hearing on Monday caught the moment authorities believe Foy attacked police guarding an entrance to the Capitol with a hockey stick that bore a Trump flag earlier in the day.

Prosecutors then say he “rallied” other rioters to climb through the Capitol building’s windows. During Monday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hank Moon argued that Foy’s actions on Jan. 6 “were among the most violent of all participants” and asked that the court keep him detained as the case proceeds.

The former marine is now being charged with assaulting an officer, attempting to enter a government building with a weapon, and two other felony counts. Prosecutors say Foy has no criminal history but has struggled with alcohol abuse, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Officials say Foy attempted to commit suicide in the first week of the year and is having suicidal thoughts while in jail.

Combined, Foy could spend more than 50 years behind bars if found guilty.

