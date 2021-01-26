Advertisement

VP Harris to receive second vaccine dose

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Vice President Kamala Harris will receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

VP Harris received her first dose on camera in Washington D.C. last month.

At the vaccination, she will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci and NIH director Francis Collins at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Maryland.

All three plan to speak after the vice president gets the shot. WILX will have updates on what they have to say on WILX.com and the WILX app.

