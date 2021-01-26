Advertisement

Trailer drops for Godzilla vs Kong

The two mega monsters meet in an epic battle.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WILX) - Fans of two of the greatest, most iconic movie monsters ever created are buzzing over the newly released trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong.

The film, directed by Adam Wingard, is the next adventure in Legendary’s cinematic Monsterverse, bringing a long-awaited match-up between two icons. In 2014, the Monsterverse kicked off with Godzilla, followed by 2017′s Kong: Skull Island and 2019′s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

In the film, Kong acts as humanity’s protector, taking on Godzilla after the giant lizard goes rogue and begins attacking cities. Millie Bobby Brown reprises her 2019 role as Madison Russell and is joined by Alexander Skarsgård as a geologist.

Wingard posted images from the trailer, asking fans to show their allegiance to either Team Godzilla or Team Kong, teasing this face-off is only the tip of the iceberg.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be released on March 26 both in theatres and on HBO Max.

Watch the official trailer below:

