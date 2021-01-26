Advertisement

Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Shubha

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Take Me Home Tuesday which means that Studio 10 visited the Capital Area Humane Soceity to talk about their adoptable pets that are looking for their forever home.

This week’s pet- is a cat. Shubha is three years old. She’s been spayed up to date on vaccines, a microchip so she’s ready to go.

Penny says she does have something a little special about her. She has feline immunodeficiency virus, which just means that her immune system is smaller than you know, a normal cat.

Penny says she might get sick a little bit more often.

But Shubha can live with other cats that don’t have it. Even though Shubha has it- it doesn’t mean she can’t live a long happy life.

