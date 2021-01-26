Shovel Snow Safely During Winter Weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We haven’t gotten a whole lot of snow this season, so this may be one of the first few times you’re shoveling the driveway this winter.

Health experts at Blue Cross Blue Shield here in Michigan say if you shovel the wrong way, it could seriously hurt your health.

Snow shoveling is an exercise.

Studies show that snow storms are often associated with more emergency room visits for everything from muscle aches, to even heart attacks.

Cold air can also make breathing difficult, which can especially hurt people with high blood pressure.

Here’s what doctor’s recommend:

Shovel smarter, not harder. You’ll want to push or pull snow out of the way instead of lifting it whenever possible.

Take breaks for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Remember to stay hydrated by drinking water. Stay away from caffeine.

And of course, remember to wear your hat and gloves. Put on lightweight, warm layers that cover your neck, mouth and nose.

You should immediately stop shoveling if you’re feeling any pain or nausea after you shovel.

