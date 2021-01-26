Settlement plan approved for Weinstein victims

(WILX) - A bankruptcy judge has approved a Weinstein Company plan that allocates $17 million for Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault victims.

The company’s $35.2 million liquidation plan allocates $17,064,525.30 for the establishment of a “Sexual Misconduct Claims Fund” and a liquidation trust for the payment of sexual misconduct claims, according to court documents.

The approved plan also provides $9.7 million for legal costs, none of which provide any reimbursement for any defense costs and expenses suffered by Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March on charges of criminal sexual act and rape. He still faces six more sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

After new charges were lodged in October, his spokeswoman said, “Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual. That hasn’t changed.”

