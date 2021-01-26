Advertisement

Search continues for dangerous Arizona inmates who escaped state prison

One is a convicted sex offender, the other was sentenced to 100 years for kidnapping and burglary.
John Charpiot (left) and David Harmon (right) escaped from the Arizona Department of...
John Charpiot (left) and David Harmon (right) escaped from the Arizona Department of Corrections in Florence, Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WILX) - Officials in Arizona continue to search for two inmates who escaped from a state prison in Florence on Saturday night.

John Charpiot is a convicted sex offender who was sentenced to 35 years in prison. David Harmon was serving a 100-year sentence for kidnapping and burglary following a long list of past criminal convictions.

Officials say the two men used a large air conditioning unit as a ram to break into a closet and steal tools used for their escape.

“We ask everybody to be vigilant, be aware of your neighbors, be aware of your surroundings, if you see something, say something, use extreme caution,” Frank Strada of the Arizona Department of Corrections said. “Please do not approach these individuals on your own.”

