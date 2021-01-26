Noteworthy Addition to Washington Football Team’s Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington has promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL. King is just the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.