NexTech Lansing welcomes Marvel Comics illustrator as new art teacher

“Deadpool” artist Gerald DeCaire joins Lansing charter school staff
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone at local charter school NexTech who is familiar with Ryan Reynolds or the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be excited to find out who the new art teacher is.

Gerald DeCaire, one of the original artists for Marvel’s “Deadpool” comics, is the latest addition to NexTech Lansing’s staff.

DeCaire will start at NexTech as an art teacher beginning with the second semester. Although he has spent much of his professional career working in the comics industry he’s not new to teaching, with 13 years of experience teaching workshops across the country.

In the past DeCaire’s workshops included live drawing demonstrations and information on how comic books and graphic novels are created, as well as discussions about careers in art and how to pursue a career in comic book illustration. DeCaire’s work with Marvel also includes comic book illustrations of “Thor” and “Wolverine.”

“I’m looking forward to being a part of a committed and caring team of educators at NexTech and passing on my experience to a young generation of art students,” DeCaire said. “I want to encourage those who see themselves as artists, illustrators and graphic designers, but I also want to teach appreciation for the visual arts to those who don’t foresee a future in the arts.”

“Graphic design represents a $14 billion industry, so gone are the days of the starving artist,” DeCaire continued. “But what hasn’t changed is the intrinsic value of art, which deals more with the heart than the pocketbook. I want students to know that art, like music and love, is one of those things that can’t necessarily be counted, but nonetheless counts.”

