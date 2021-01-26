New soccer club Lansing Common F.C. coming spring 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new soccer club coming to town, Lansing Common Football Club, and it was created with a whole different approach in mind than Lansing teams in the past.

”That community focus and being driven by the people and the community was important to us from the get-go,” said Lansing Common F.C. President Eric Walcott.

The idea for Lansing Common F.C. originated in Nov. 2019, soon after Lansing Ignite folded. A group of people bounced around ideas of starting a soccer club to fill that void.

They went on social media and organized a get-together at a local restaurant. They didn’t know what to expect, but they packed the place.

“That was kind of a sign to us, that alright, this is something that people are excited about,” said Walcott. “People want there to be a high-level soccer team in Lansing.”

Less than a year later, Lansing Common F.C. was born.

“We said from the beginning if we’re gonna do this, we need to be responsive to our supporters and the best way to do that is to be a non-profit where anyone can be a member,” said Walcott. “Anyone that’s a member can run for the board and have an important voice in those decisions.”

As they developed that identity, that’s where the name common came from - it’s a root word of community and that’s their hope for building this team.

“This is a real chance to kind of reintroduce the community to some of the players they remember watching in high school win state titles or these guys that have been in high school and were special players in the Lansing area and they go and they become really really great players in college,” said Lansing Common F.C. Head Coach Josh Oakley. “They could potentially come back to their hometown and play.”

Several local businesses are providing sponsorships. Lansing Common hopes to give back too and help the city thrive.

“It’s been quite encouraging and really reinforcing that Lansing wants a high-level soccer team and can support it at the right level if it’s done right,” said Walcott. “As we’re getting ready for the 2021 season, we’re really excited about the direction we’re at here.”

The season will run from mid-May through August, with tryouts happening in the next two months. They will compete in the Midwest Premier League, with other teams like Livonia City FC, LK St. Clair, and BiH Grand Rapids in their division. Games are likely taking place at Lansing Eastern High School.

You can find more information about Lansing Common F.C. and buying memberships here.

