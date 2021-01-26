New program feeds community and helps local restaurants

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret that restaurants have been struggling during the pandemic, but a new program in Jackson has a way to help.

Consumers Energy and the City of Jackson are partnering together to give local restaurants some business and feed the community. The program is called Our Town.

“We want to help our restaurants because they’ve struggled so much. They’ve done the right thing to stay safe during the pandemic, but that’s often caused a lot of hardship and a lot of difficulties,” said Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, those who need a meal can pick one up at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“We expect to give out over 1,200 meals at the King Center in Jackson and then we’re going to do that for three times a week and do that for ten weeks. The total impact we’re expecting right now will be about 40,000 or more meals,” said Wheeler.

There are about ten restaurants participating to start including Bella Notte, Candi’s BZB Café, Grand River Brewery and Jackson Coney Island.

$500,000 will go to the restaurants making the meals. Consumers contributed more than $200,000. The rest came from donations.

“It’s really great to see so many people coming together. Not only are people donating money, but they’re really excited to volunteer. I think this is something where people see their neighbors who are struggling and they just want to do something to help,” said Aaron Dimick with the City of Jackson.

“We know that Michigan is on its way to getting back on its feet, and we hope that this effort is really going to hasten that process and help people along,” said Wheeler.

The first meal distribution is Monday, February 1. Click here to find out more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.