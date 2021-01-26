Advertisement

New Look To Big Ten Baseball in 2021

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Covid issues have caused a format change for Big Ten baseball in 2021. The usual 56-game regular season schedule is being reduced to 44 games, conference only. Other conferences will continue with 56-game schedules. The Big Ten schools, 13 in number since Wisconsin does not play baseball, are awaiting the specifics of their schedules. Games will be played on week ends only, doubleheaders on Fridays and Saturdays, Sundays used for rainouts, for the most part. Games will last nine innings unless first games of doubleheaders go extra innings, then the second games will go seven innings. The schedule will run 12 week ends beginning March 5th and their will be no Big Ten tournament played this year. No midweek games will be played either.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer on new leadership at MDHHS
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
The Federal Trade Commission has been warning about "brushing" scams.
FTC: Beware of packages you didn’t order
A synthetic ice skating rink is coming to downtown Lansing.
Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing
An SUV collided with a propane tanker on Dansville Road between Mason and Dansville. The tanker...
Tanker hits SUV, leaks diesel fuel on Dansville Road

Latest News

Lansing Common F.C. is getting ready for its inaugural season this spring 2021.
New soccer club Lansing Common F.C. coming spring 2021
Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in...
Can the Boston Marathon Be Run This Year?
From left, Sarah Thomas, Jennifer King and Callie Brownson made NFL history on Sunday.
Noteworthy Addition to Washington Football Team’s Staff
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians."
Indians Bringing Back Key Player