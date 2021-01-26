New Look To Big Ten Baseball in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Covid issues have caused a format change for Big Ten baseball in 2021. The usual 56-game regular season schedule is being reduced to 44 games, conference only. Other conferences will continue with 56-game schedules. The Big Ten schools, 13 in number since Wisconsin does not play baseball, are awaiting the specifics of their schedules. Games will be played on week ends only, doubleheaders on Fridays and Saturdays, Sundays used for rainouts, for the most part. Games will last nine innings unless first games of doubleheaders go extra innings, then the second games will go seven innings. The schedule will run 12 week ends beginning March 5th and their will be no Big Ten tournament played this year. No midweek games will be played either.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.