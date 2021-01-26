MSU Broad Art Museum presents fun and interactive exhibitions for the whole family

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Broad Art Museum latest exhibition is called Seeds of Resistance.

Seeds of Resistance responds to the growing biodiversity concerns by drawing attention to the long history of plant and human co-evolution and interdependence.

Artists plant their own seeds of resistance through their work in the forms of ideas for alternative ways of existing that honor the sacredness of all living things.

The exhibition thus connects local histories and an international roster of artists all working towards a similar end: through learning and the ability to imagine better, more sustainable futures, we can begin to create real change, together.

The museum also features the legacy of one of MSU’s most revered faculty members, Dr. William J. Beal, as well as the important work being done around issues of ecological preservation by current faculty, researchers, and students.

The museum also has the exhibition, Interstate of Mind- rewriting the map of the United States In the Age of The Automobile.

The exhibition unpacks our fascination with the automobile and the different—at times competing—ideals that continue to shape our visions of the United States today.

InterStates of Mind traces the development of the automotive industry and interstate highway system through artworks from the early 1900s to the present. The exhibition features artworks from the MSU Broad collection presented alongside loans from other institutions including the Flint Institute of Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and the Detroit Institute of Art, as well as local archival materials that offer crucial historical context.

The works in the exhibition demonstrate how the automobile has become the ultimate symbol of American values: through it we experience opportunity, freedom, and connection to one another, but also fragmentation and inequality. The automobile offered new possibilities for physical and social mobility, but few of these benefits were ushered in democratically.

You can sign up for a time to visit at their website https://broadmuseum.msu.edu/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.