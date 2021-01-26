More Covid Issues For MSU Men’s Basketball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo announced Tuesday that his key forward Gabe Brown has tested positive for Covid and will miss Thursday’s 7pm game at Rutgers. In addition, MSU assistant coach Dane Fife has also tested positive with mild symptoms and will miss the game. Izzo believes 12 of his 15 players have now tested positive at one time or another this school year. Thursday’s game will mark MSU’s first action in 20 days. The Spartans have an 8-4 season record, 2-4 in the Big Ten and are scheduled to play at Ohio State on Sunday. Izzo estimates he’ll have 11 or 12 players available for the Rutgers trip.

