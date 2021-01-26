Advertisement

Mobile ultrasound company gives parents-to-be unforgettable experience

Michigan Mobile Ultrasound gives expecting parents opportunity to see their baby in their own home.
Parents receive in-home ultrasound during pandemic.
Parents receive in-home ultrasound during pandemic.(Maureen Halliday)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Having a baby can be an exciting time for a lot of families, but due to COVID-19 restrictions a lot of fathers are missing out on ultrasound appointments. Some hospitals and doctors offices only allow the mother in the ultrasound room to cut down on any possible COVID-19 exposures. This has a lot of dads feeling left out. But a mobile ultrasound company based in Jackson is stepping in to help.

Brittani McDaniels, owner of Michigan Mobile Ultrasound said, “Basically we come in, set up the bed, we’ll set up the wireless pearl that I have for portability, we’ll hook it up to your tv and we’ll just watch baby move around. We can tell you if you’re having a boy or a girl if that is desired.”

Dakota Gilgallon hasn’t been able to go to an ultrasound appointment with his pregnant wife Marisa because of COVID-19 precautions.

But thanks to Michigan Mobile Ultrasound he was finally able to hear his baby’s heartbeat.

Gilgallon said, “It was nice to actually be able to sit next to her in the ultrasound.”

After going to her first ultrasound alone Marisa Smith said she was incredibly happy to be able to share this time with her husband.

Smith said, “It was actually neat being able to listen to the heartbeat and being able to watch it with him and the girls also because the girls never seen the baby and they wanted to ever since we found out.”

Their daughters Peyton and Sawyer were in for another surprise when they found out they were getting a sister.

Marissa and Dakota tell News 10 the baby’s name will be Hasley Ann Gilgallon and she is due in May.

Mihcigan Mobile Ultrasound can show families their baby, take pictures, and even tell the baby’s gender, but families won’t be able to receive a health update. This is what McDaniels refers to as an “entertainment ultrasound.”

The mobile ultrasound service costs $125 for families within Jackson County.

For those outside of Jackson it will cost $175.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile
As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has...
Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain
Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test
The Federal Trade Commission has been warning about "brushing" scams.
FTC: Beware of packages you didn’t order

Latest News

Families want winter sports to begin
Families want winter sports to begin
Parents and high school athletes frustrated with many sports delays
Docs say vaccine is safe for pregnancy
Docs say vaccine is safe for pregnancy
MHSAA begins uphill battle for winter, spring sports
MHSAA begins uphill battle for winter, spring sports