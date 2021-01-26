Mobile ultrasound company gives parents-to-be unforgettable experience

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Having a baby can be an exciting time for a lot of families, but due to COVID-19 restrictions a lot of fathers are missing out on ultrasound appointments. Some hospitals and doctors offices only allow the mother in the ultrasound room to cut down on any possible COVID-19 exposures. This has a lot of dads feeling left out. But a mobile ultrasound company based in Jackson is stepping in to help.

Brittani McDaniels, owner of Michigan Mobile Ultrasound said, “Basically we come in, set up the bed, we’ll set up the wireless pearl that I have for portability, we’ll hook it up to your tv and we’ll just watch baby move around. We can tell you if you’re having a boy or a girl if that is desired.”

Dakota Gilgallon hasn’t been able to go to an ultrasound appointment with his pregnant wife Marisa because of COVID-19 precautions.

But thanks to Michigan Mobile Ultrasound he was finally able to hear his baby’s heartbeat.

Gilgallon said, “It was nice to actually be able to sit next to her in the ultrasound.”

After going to her first ultrasound alone Marisa Smith said she was incredibly happy to be able to share this time with her husband.

Smith said, “It was actually neat being able to listen to the heartbeat and being able to watch it with him and the girls also because the girls never seen the baby and they wanted to ever since we found out.”

Their daughters Peyton and Sawyer were in for another surprise when they found out they were getting a sister.

Marissa and Dakota tell News 10 the baby’s name will be Hasley Ann Gilgallon and she is due in May.

Mihcigan Mobile Ultrasound can show families their baby, take pictures, and even tell the baby’s gender, but families won’t be able to receive a health update. This is what McDaniels refers to as an “entertainment ultrasound.”

The mobile ultrasound service costs $125 for families within Jackson County.

For those outside of Jackson it will cost $175.

