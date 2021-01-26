Michigan’s Prescription Drug Task Force recommendations announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Whitmer announced the findings of the Prescription Drug Task Force, initially announced during her 2020 State of the State address.

The Task Force, housed within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, worked with bipartisan members of the legislature. Their goal was to recommend legislation to require transparency, hold accountable those profiting from high prices, and to bring down the price of necessary medications affordable for all Michigan families.

“Michigan families deserve to know that they can trust and have access to the medicine they need. No one should have to choose between filling needed prescriptions and paying rent or buying food,” said Governor Whitmer. “I want to thank Senators Brinks and VanderWall and Representatives Witwer, Kuppa, and former representative Vaupel for their bipartisan work on this important report. I am eager to continue to work with the legislature to pass these bipartisan policy recommendations so we can make sure families can get the critical essentials they need without sacrifices.”

“The goal of the Task Force since day one was to find a way to lower the cost of prescriptions for Michigan families,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “The policies being recommended today will help make it easier for families to afford necessary medications for conditions including diabetes, heart disease and many others, improving overall health and quality of life for thousands of Michiganders.”

The Task Force recommended the following specific policies among others:

Require transparency reports from drug manufacturers, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), and hospitals

Require state licensure for Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Hold accountable those profiting from skyrocketing prices

Help make necessary medications affordable for all Michigan families

The full report is available below.

